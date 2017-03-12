Shop Destroyed By Fire

By Mark Workhoven
|
Mar 12, 4:10 AM

Portland, Oregon – A Tigard auto repair shop is a total loss, after a fire Saturday destroyed the building and the vehicles inside. No one was in the building at the time, but there was someone in an RV next to the building who was evacuated. Tualatin Valley Fire Spokesperson Kim Haughn tells KGW, the fire was dangerous because of flammable items at the shop.
The fire was brought under control in half an hour, and nobody is hurt.

Related Content

Hazel Dell Church Rebuilds After Arson Fire
Lents Protests, Confronts Homeless Campers
Rep Herrera-Beutler’s Babes Act Signed Into ...
Off-Duty Deputy Injured in Crash
Infant of Followers of Christ Church Members Dies ...
Toxic Air Emissions in The Dalles
Comments