Shooting In Turner Leaves One Dead And One Injured

Turner, Or. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies and Turner Police are investigating, after two people were found shot in their home in the 5000 block of Ash Street in Turner. The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. A man walked into the Turner Fire Department with a gunshot wound. Fire crews began treating him and called in deputies.

Deputies searched the man’s home and found the body of a woman inside. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Police Departments in Stayton Keizer, Turner and Aumsville. The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Marion County District Attorney’s Office are also providing help.