Shooting Suspect Arrested

Portland, Oregon – One person was shot during a domestic dispute Friday night. Portland Police went to North Haight Avenue after 6:40 p.m. after getting reports of a disturbance. A neighbor reported that a shooting victim had showed up at his home a block away. Police gave the shooting victim medical aid and then had them taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police also established a perimeter, and searched the Boise area for the shooter. They found a suspect, 41-year-old Michael Whitmore in a nearby home. He surrendered peacefully and was arrested on assault charges.