Shooting Suspect Arrested In Goose Hollow Neighborhood

Portland, Or. – On Wednesday November 1, 2017, at 7:04 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the report of a single gunshot heard at the Modera Goose Hollow Apartments located at 2004 Southwest Jefferson Street.

Officers arrived at the location and heard people in a second floor apartment arguing. The officers contacted an adult male and female inside the apartment. As officers continued the investigation they learned the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was taken into custody.

While investigating the report of gunfire, officers located and seized a shotgun that was inside the apartment. Initially, officers did not locate evidence that the shotgun had been fired. However, as officers continued to investigate the incident, additional information was gathered that suggested the shotgun was fired by the male while he stood on a second story balcony.

The suspect in this incident has been identified as 40-year-old Jeremy L. Saunders. Saunders was lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm in the City, Reckless Endangering, and a probation violation warrant for a previous conviction of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

At this time no damaged property has been located and there has been no one with injuries located or who has arrived at any Portland hospitals as a result of this shooting.

Officers believe there is a possibility that the round fired from the shotgun may have struck an object in the area to the north of Northwest Jefferson Street near Northwest 20th Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident or who discovers damage possibly caused by the firing of the shotgun should contact the Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.