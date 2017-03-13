Shooting In Southeast Portland Ruled Justified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A business owner who shot and killed a man outside of a Southeast Portland insurance agency was justified in using deadly force, a grand jury found.

On March 10, a grand jury ruled 47-year-old Charlie Chan should not face criminal prosecution in the death of 32-year-old Jason Petersen.

Chan owns the Golden Key Insurance Agency on Southeast 82nd Avenue. On Feb. 20, Chan said Petersen entered the business and confronted him and his wife about some missing personal property in front of the building.

Chan said Petersen threatened to kill him and burn down his business.

Peterson left but Chan said when he went outside shortly afterward, Petersen confronted him again in the parking lot.

Petersen attacked Chan, who was armed with a handgun. Chan shot Petersen once, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson from Portland police. Petersen ran away then collapsed in the middle of 82nd Avenue.

Petersen was not armed at the time of the shooting, Simpson said.

“It was like a firecracker going off. We didn’t know what it was until we saw a guy running out of the building,” said Bob Ellis, who saw the victim collapse. “Before you know it, he’s running hurt. It was scary for a minute, you didn’t know what was going on.”

Chan called 911 to report the shooting. He cooperated with the investigation and surrendered his handgun, Simpson said.

Chan has a valid concealed handgun license.