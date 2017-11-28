Shooting In SE After “Business Transaction” Goes Bad

Portland, Oregon – Gunfire overnight at an apartment complex near a Southeast Portland school. Police were called to an apartment at SE 122nd and Ramona, north of Foster, just after 12:30am. It’s near the Springwater Corridor Trail a couple blocks away from Alice Ott Middle School.

Sergeant Chris Burly says the man who was shot suffered serious, but should survive. The other victim, who was assaulted told police he’ll get medical attention later, and did not require immediate medical attention. Police say the suspects knew the victims, and that there’s no danger to the public.

Not sure what the business was but Portland police say three men went to an apartment complex on SE Ramona and instead of conducting that business, they tried to rob the the two guys inside shot one man and assaulted another and took off.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at 12:41 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a shooting in an apartment located on the 12200 block of Southeast Ramona Street. As officers responded to the location, emergency dispatchers broadcast information that one adult male was shot. When officers arrived they located two injured men inside an apartment on the east side of Southeast Ramona Street. One of the adult males had what appeared to be a serious non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the other male had been assaulted. Officers immediately applied medical aid to the man who was shot, while additional officers searched the apartment and surrounding outside area for suspects. Once officers completed a search of the apartment and determined there were no suspects in the apartment, emergency medical responders entered the apartment, provided additional medical aid and transported the man to an area hospital by ambulance. The second male who was assaulted did not require transport to an area hospital, but stated he would seek medical attention at a later time. During the investigation, officers learned three suspects were invited to the victims’ apartment as part of a business transaction. When the three men arrived they attempted to rob the victims, at which time, one victim was shot and the other assaulted. The suspects were described as three black males. Preliminary information suggests the victims knew the suspects. The suspects have not been located at this time but based on information learned at this time in the investigation, it is not believed the suspects are an immediate threat to the public. Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Robbery Detail and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division have responded to assist with this investigation. Anyone with information about this robbery and shooting investigation should contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Robert Hollins at 503-823-3441 or Robert.Hollins@portlandoregon.gov

