Wanted Suspect Shot by Sheriff’s Deputy in Southeast Portland

(Photo Courtesy of KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Latest on an officer-involved shooting in Portland (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

An undercover sheriff’s deputy has shot a man outside a Burger King in outer southeast Portland.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the man was a wanted suspect who put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the deputy’s patrol car when the deputy tried to contact him.

The unidentified suspect was hospitalized with critical injuries.

No law enforcement officers or bystanders were injured.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

The deputy was with the sheriff’s special investigative unit.

No further details were immediately released.