Two Shootings In One Hour One Death

PORTLAND, Ore.– Portland police responded to a pair of shootings on the East side of the city in less than an hour. Police do not know if the two incidents are related. The first shooting happened around 10 P.M. on S.E. 130th a few blocks away from David Douglas High School. Officers arrived to find no victims, but they did find evidence of gunfire , shell casings in a parking lot a few blocks away.

In the second shooting police responded to the Hazelwood Station Apartments near 147th and Burnside . Officers found two people with injuries one died at the scene. The second was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Burnside was closed between 146th and 148th for awhile. Police ask for your help if you know anything about either of these situations.