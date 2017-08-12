Shooting Inside Crystal Ballroom During Concert

Portland, Oregon – A very scary night for concert-goers in Portland. Just after midnight Saturday morning, someone started shooting a gun inside the Crystal Ballroom on West Burnside, in the middle of the show. No one was hurt. The building had to be evacuated. Police say an argument broke out at the concert which led up to the shooting. Police are still searching for the suspect. The music acts that were playing at the time are DJ Quik and Scarface.

Here is more information from Portland Police:

On Saturday August 12, 2017, at 12:41 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the report of gunshot heard inside the Crystal Ballroom, located at 1332 West Burnside Street.

As officers were responding to the scene, they received additional information that the shooting was inside the concert venue during a concert event.

Officers arrived at the scene and assisted with evacuations as they checked for any victims. No victims were located and there are no reported injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that the suspect left immediately after the gunfire and that there may have been an argument just prior to the gunshots.

Witnesses have described the suspect as a black male in his 30s, 5’10” tall, wearing a striped shirt.

Officers are checking the surveillance videos for more evidence and are asking that anyone with specific suspect information call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.