Shooting At High School In California

PALMDALE, Calif. (CBS News) – Authorities say at least one person is hurt after a shooting at Highland High School in Southern California reports CBS Los Angeles. The school has been placed on lockdown. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News they received a call of a man with a gun on the campus of the high school just moments ago…. First responders are on the scene.

Reports came in just before 7:30 a.m. from the campus at 39055 25th St West, sheriff’s officials said.

At least one person was injured as of 7:30 a.m. and drove themselves to the hospital, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.