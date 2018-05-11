Shooting At High School In California
By Jacob Dean
|
May 11, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

PALMDALE, Calif. (CBS News) – Authorities say at least one person is hurt after a shooting at Highland High School in Southern California reports CBS Los Angeles. The school has been placed on lockdown. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News they received a call of a man with a gun on the campus of the high school just moments ago…. First responders are on the scene.

Reports came in just before 7:30 a.m. from the campus at 39055 25th St West, sheriff’s officials said.

At least one person was injured as of 7:30 a.m. and drove themselves to the hospital, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

 

 

