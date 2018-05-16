Two Shot At Apartment In Newport

Newport, Oregon – Two people were shot at apartments in Newport on the Oregon coast after a neighborhood dispute. Oregon State police and SWAT surrounded the apartment building. 59-year-old Franklin Tomes refused to come out of his apartment. That’s when SWAT and negotiators moved in. The two victims were transported to Good Samaritan hospital in Newport. They are both listed as stable. Officers were eventually able to take Tomes into custody. He’s been charged with two counts of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Read more from Newport Police:

**Update**

At about 2:21 AM, OSP SWAT Negotiators made phone contact with the suspect, Franklin L. TOMES, age 59 of Newport. After a brief negotiation, TOMES voluntarily surrendered. TOMES was taken into custody without further incident.

TOMES was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he was lodged on initial charges of Attempted Murder x2 and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

On May 15, 2018, at about 9:14 PM, Newport Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of NE Echo Ct.

While responding to the area, officers learned two persons had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found two victims were shot over a neighborhood dispute. The suspect was reported to have retreated into his apartment. Officers secured the area and set a perimeter around the suspect’s apartment. Officers were able to coordiate getting the two shooting victims from their aparment. The two victims were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Newport, and later transferred to Corvallis for treatment. At the time of report, the victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department and Oregon State Police responded to assist. Oregon State Police responded with their SWAT unit to further assist.

At the time of report, the area was secure. Officers worked on evacuating residents from neighboring apartments. Officers remain on scene and will attempt contact with the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.