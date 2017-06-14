Shooting In Alexandria, VA; One Congressman Hit

Alexandria, VA – Update: We’ve learned that it’s Congressman Steve Scalise Representative from Louisiana that was shot. It’s reported he was shot in the hip. Multiple reports of the Congressman, An aide, and Capitol Officers also shot.

Breaking news this morning near the U.S. Capitol. CBS News reports Alexandria Police are investigating a multiple shooting at a baseball or softball practice, involving some members of Congress. A suspect is said to be in custody. Details of the incident are still unfolding. CBS reports it happened at a public park in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, VA. It’s where members of Congress have been practicing ahead of their annual charity fundraising baseball game that’s tomorrow night at Nats park in Washington, DC.

Witnesses say several members of Congress had to shelter in place, and several dozen shots were heard. There are reports of injuries. Initial reports from CBS say four people were shot including the gunman. One Congressman was shot in the hip.

We have reached out to Oregon Congressman Greg Walden’s office. They tell us that Walden is not a part of the GOP baseball team and Walden was not in Alexandria during the time of the shooting. Congressman Walden is safe and okay.

