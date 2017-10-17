Sherwood Voters Recall City Councilors

(Photo courtesy of Sherwood City Council Recall Info)

Early returns in Sherwood indicate the effort to recall city council president Jennifer Harris and councilor Sally Robinson has succeeded.

With 3682 votes counted, 72 percent voted to recall Harris, while 75 percent voted to recall Robinson.

Both faced scrutiny by Sherwood residents following plans by the two councilor and then Mayor Krissana Clark-Endicott to change management of the city owned rec center, currently operated by the YMCA.

Rather than face the recall election, Clark-Endicott stepped down as mayor, saying she was moving to Redmond to be with her husband, George Endicott, the mayor of Redmond.