Sherwood Mayor And City Counselors Facing Recall

Sherwood, Ore. (Jeff Parsons KXL) — It has been a contentious couple months for Sherwood Mayor Krisanna Clark-Endicott and Councilors Jennifer Harris and Sally Robinson, and it all started over the local YMCA. The mayor suggested their contract with the city should be reviewed, which was well within her purview. But the proceedings following that review have led some residents to allege corruption, abuse of power, and fiscal irresponsibility.

Three entities submitted proposals to run the cities recreational center. The YMCA was one of them. So were Tualatin Hills Recreation and Health Fitness. The initial bid by Health Fitness showed about 1.5 million dollars in liability if they took over the programs. They were asked to re-submit, which they did twice. Upon their last submission, their figures showed about a half a million dollar profit for the city. But the process itself had some resident’s crying foul. One complaint, as described by the Recall chief petitioner James Copfer was that neither the YMCA nor Tualatin Hills were asked to resubmit bids. And since the bids are part of public record, those plans were available for Health Fitness to review before their final submission.

But even the figures in the final tally for Health and Fitness were described as unrealistic by an independent assessment performed by Tim Rosner, a resident of the city. The half million dollar profit was based on annual growth of membership of 5%. He described that YMCA membership in the area was higher than the national average and that annual growth of the city itself was only about 1%, an amount that coincided with the actual growth of YMCA membership in Sherwood in recent years. Citizens confronted representatives of Health Fitness with that data and said their explanation was not satisfactory. They were told the 5% growth figure was a goal, not a guarantee. But the contract with the company wasn’t based on goals, and it left some questioning the fiscal planning of the Mayor and some City Counselors.

Another issue raised in the recall petitioners is the fact that Mayor Clark-Endicott has been dividing her time between Redmond Oregon, where her husband is mayor, and the city of Sherwood. She is described as being out of town for several weeks at a time. Some felt this was an indication she was out of touch with the local sentiment and perhaps not entirely committed to the city which she represents.

The dispute grew when citizens attended a counsel meeting on August 15th.

The meeting filled the hall to it’s maximum capacity which is about 80 people. Residents said they didn’t feel heard in their concerns and that the tone of the meeting was condescending and verbally abusive. Eventually signatures were collected in hopes of forcing a recall vote for The Mayor and two City Counselors. Just over 1,000 signatures were needed to advance the recall, and supporters say they had little difficulty collecting more than that number for each of the three representatives. In fact it took less than 10 days to collect between 1400 and 1500 signatures for each candidate. Petitioners went on to say they collected the signatures without canvassing the town. Most were collected either at the YMCA itself or from efforts in Cannery Square Park.

On September 26, 2017, Mayor Clark called a special council meeting to vote on the Health Fitness RFP.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2017 Sherwood residents will be able to vote to either keep or remove the three representatives. Votes will be tallied on October 17th barring the resignation of any of the candidates named in the recall.