Sheriff’s Sergeant Justified in Shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – A district attorney says a Josephine County sheriff’s sergeant was justified in killing a man who pulled a gun on him last month outside a Dairy Queen in Cave Junction.

District Attorney Ryan Mulkins says Jeff Burleson had been arrested in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence by strangulation. After posting bail, he removed an electronic monitoring device and went to Oregon.

Mulkins says Sgt. James Geiger and other officers saw a pickup associated with Burleson on Jan. 12 and followed it into the Dairy Queen parking lot.

Police approached and told Burleson and the driver to put their hands up. Instead, Mulkins says, Burleson pushed the driver aside and pointed a handgun at Geiger, who shot Burleson in the hand, arm and chest.