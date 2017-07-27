Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Sex Assault On Female Inmate
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jul 27, 2017 @ 5:04 PM
Photo: KGW

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting a female inmate in a Clark County, Washington jail as the woman was preparing for a transfer to an Oregon facility.

Christopher A. North made a first court appearance Thursday morning and says he is “zero threat to anybody.”

The Columbian reports that the 29-year-old is accused of locking the woman in a changing room and then masturbating on her.

North is being housed in Skamania County. He has been with the department for more than two years.

His bail was set at $50,000 prior to an arraignment next month.

