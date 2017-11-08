Sheriff: Three Victims in Roseburg Area Shooting
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 11:43 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting three people in southwest Oregon.

Sgt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the boy was booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of aggravated murder.

Deputies found the victims Tuesday night after being called to a home southwest of Roseburg. Police have not released the names of the victims of said if they are related to the teenager.

O’Dell said more information would be released Wednesday afternoon.

