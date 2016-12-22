Sheriff: Man Fatally Shot by Deputy was Armed

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a man fatally shot by one of its deputies Sunday was burglarizing sheds and garages when he pointed a pistol at the deputy.

The Columbian reports Deputy Steve Fox then drew his weapon and shot Paul Kolar several times near Ridgefield in southwest Washington.

The office said Kolar died later at a local hospital. Fox, a 20-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, was not injured.

A homeowner called 911 Sunday morning to report a prowler. Shortly after arriving at the scene, the Fox reported that he had shot Kolar.

An investigation by detectives with a regional major crimes team say Kolar was also armed with a second loaded pistol and knife.

The deputy has been placed on paid leave while the investigation continues.