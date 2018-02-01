Sheriff Fires Deputy Who Tried to Unseat Him

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson has fired the deputy he defeated in the November 2016 election.

Nelson told reporters Wednesday that Eric Kozowski had been fired for violating office policies. He provided no specifics, and said he will release more information when the “separation process is complete.”

When he tried to unseat the sheriff, Kozowski alleged widespread problems with workplace culture and management.

Kozowsi’s lawyer, Michael McGean, said the firing was retaliatory and he plans to sue. According to the lawyer, Kozowski was informed that he was fired for wearing a uniform while campaigning.