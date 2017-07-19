Sheriff Deputy Shoots And Kills Pit Bull In Southern Oregon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy in southern Oregon shot and killed a pit bull that latched onto his leg.

Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler said Sgt. James Kocina was driving home Tuesday when he saw an 18-year-old man running. The man told him he was fleeing from a dog that bit him on the upper thigh while he was skateboarding.

As the two spoke, the dog came around and grabbed the deputy’s leg. Kocina couldn’t free himself, so he shot the dog in the head.

The sheriff says: “It’s do that, or let a large pit bull gnaw on your leg.”

The Mail Tribune reports the owners of the dog live across the street from where the shooting occurred in Central Point. They were inside their house.