Shelter Moves forward

Portland Ore – The Multnomah County Commission unanimously approved moving forward with the renovation of an empty grocery store at Southeast 61st and Division into a homeless shelter on Thursday, despite the estimated cost increasing from $2 million to $3 million.Even Commissioner Loretta Smith, who had previously opposed the shelter, voted to authorize bids to be sought after a presentation by county officials on the reasons for the cost increase, including high contruction costs and the desire to install a commercial-grade kitchen.

The shelter was still opposed by Sage Johnson, a representative of Southeast Allied Communities, a new organization including residents and businesses near the location. She noted the total cost — including the 10-year least and annual operating costs — was closer to $17 million.