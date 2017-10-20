“She Survived”

Chloe Yate’s family talks to their daughter’s doctor at PeaceHealth Hospital in Vancouver

Vancouver Wa– The 17-year-old who was critically injured last week in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 is recovering in a Vancouver hospital. After spending nearly a week in critical condition, PeaceHealth Hospital Southwest staff transferred Chloe Yates to the center’s orthopedic surgery unit. Doctors say she faces an extended stay in the hospital, followed by a long period of rehabilitation. Her father, Andrew Yates, thanked the first responders credited with saving his daughter’s life and showed appreciation for the outpouring of support from the community.The family has started a gofundme.com account to help cover Yates’ hospital bills.