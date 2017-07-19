Sharks Spotted On Oregon Coast

Cannon Beach, Oregon – Warning signs coming soon to the Oregon coast where families playing in the water have seen sharks.

Lifeguards received several reports of dorsal fin sightings near Cannon Beach over the weekend . A paddle boarder reported seeing a shark’s mouth and feeling it bump her board. Folks on the beach tell News Partner KGW, seeing sharks on the Oregon coast was very surprising.

There were more sightings Tuesday from Haystock Rock to Ecola State Park

Don’t Ggo past the shallow water is the advice from Lifeguards near Cannon Beach. They say sharks won’t come in too close to shore because the sand irritates their gills.

Signs will be posted soon warning anyone wanting to jump in the ocean about the possibility of sharks.