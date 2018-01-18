Shape of Water, Phantom Thread, Call Me By Your Name Expand to More Theaters

In Brief: Three critically acclaimed movies are expanding into more theaters



The Shape of Water, Phantom Thread and Call Me By Your Name are expanding into more theaters this week. All three have been praised by critics and all three got Golden Globe nominations. The Shape of Water won a Golden Globe for writer/director Guillermo del Toro.

The others didn’t fare as well in winning awards but they’re likely to be in contention for the Oscars.

The Shape of Water

The Shape of Water casts Sally Hawkins as Elisa Esposito. She is a janitor at a top-secret government space race facility in the 1960s. Elisa is mute and can hear but can’t talk. One day an amphibious creature is brought into the building by Michael Shannon’s Richard Strickland. He’s a creepy military guy who strictly enforces who can or cannot see the creature. The government is interested in the military and space race value and advantages the thing can give the U.S.

The creature comes from South America and looks just like the monster from the 1954 classic Creature from the Black Lagoon. One can assume the two are somehow related. Or not. You’re never told. And it doesn’t matter.

Elisa befriends and teaches the creature to communicate with her.

The Shape of Water — much like King Kong — is a kind of love story with an ugly, scaled creature connecting in impossible ways with a young, beautiful woman. It asks questions about who is a monster and who isn’t. Sometimes they wear uniforms or suits and ties and their cold smiles fail to hide cold, dark hearts.

Unlike today’s chop and slash and lame ghost story horror movies of today, del Toro’s The Shape of Water is horror done in a deep, full and three-dimensional way.

Phantom Thread

Phantom Thread casts Daniel Day-Lewis as Reynolds Woodcock. The film is set in the early 1950s. Woodcock is one of Europe’s most famous dress designers and is ably assisted by his spinster sister the cynical Cyril. She’s done by one of the film’s two scene-stealers Leslie Manville (Mr. Turner).

The other is not Day-Lewis. It is the tall, somewhat gangly Alma who is wonderfully done by Vicky Krieps. The clumsy but charming Alma becomes his lover and the model for some of his new designs. From there writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson drags you through his insecurities then through hers and then back again.

Day-Lewis says this is his last movie. Maybe he should have been a little more choosy. You often don’t like the protagonists in a PTA movie and that’s by design but at least most are interesting. Day-Lewis’ Woodcock is not.

Critics and fans look forward to Anderson’s characters and plots. When PTA (There Will Be Blood) gets it right, no one gets it right better. He does — however — have a flaw. Anderson hooks you and then takes you down a dead end road. It often seems like — as it is here — that he doesn’t really have a satisfactory ending in mind. In this case it is a very bizarre and, ultimately unsatisfactory climax.

This one ranks as — and here’s a pun that is as bad as the movie — sew-sew.

Call Me By Your Name

The setting is 1983 Italy. Timothee Chalamet is 17-year old Elio. His father is an archeologist who hires 30-something Oliver as his summer intern. He is done by Armie Hammer (The Birth of a Nation).

The boy isn’t sure of his sexual orientation and pushes the not-so-obviously obvious bisexual older man into a very physical relationship.

Call Me by Your Name is being praised by some as “the” best of 2017. Please don’t accuse me of being a homophobe. I am not. And I don’t dislike other critics but I think many feel required to give a film rave reviews because the of the theme and sexual-orientation involved. Would this movie be that important if the plot centered around a 17-year old girl and a 30-year old man?

In Me Too America these days screams of rape, adult manipulation and grooming of an innocent girl would likely be among the critic complaints. In this case — though it is a little more nuanced — that’s exactly what happens to the boy.

Even worse, at two and a quarter hours in length, art house fave and director Luca Guadagnino’s (A Bigger Splash, I Am Love) film is actually just a long, drawn-out, boring teen angst flick.

