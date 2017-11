Portland, Or. РA man wanted for two attempted sexual assaults in downtown Portland parking garage elevators is behind bars. 38 year old Jeffrey Lane  was taken into custody near the Washington Square Mall on Saturday and will be arraigned today.

Portland Police say the alleged sexual assaults happened on October 18th and 27th. Lane is being lodged in the Multnomah  County Jail on charges of kidnap, attempted sodomy, attempted sexual abuse and theft.