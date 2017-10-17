Sex Trafficking Pair To Be Sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore.– Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking unit, the Beaverton Police Department and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force helped arrest two men linked human sex trafficking. During the operation an undercover officer located an apartment in the 8500 block of Southeast Steele Street . it was leased to Antonio Moore where a girl had set up a date . Tre Quane Jenkins admitted to living in the apartment . When police searched it they found a 16 year old girl and a number of items connected to prostitution.

Police also recovered a loaded gun, ammunition, and electronic devices. Moore is scheduled to change his plea later today .