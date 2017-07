(Picture Courtesy of KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A bad smell led maintenance crews Sunday to SW Canby Street in Portland. There, they found that sewage was flowing into Woods Creek, a tributary of Fanno Creek.

Crews estimate that about 27,000 gallons were released before they stopped the flow by diverting it to a nearby sewer line.

Crews posted warning signs, but as a precaution, the public is advised to avoid contact with Woods Creek and Fanno Creek for at least the next 48 hours.