Sewage Spill Near PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. – 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage flowed into the Columbia Slough Monday morning southeast of the Portland Airport.

The Bureau of Environmental Services says grease blocked a sewer pipe in a parking lot at Northeast Alderwood Road near Airport Way. That caused an overflow that sent sewage into a nearby storm drain and then into the Slough.

The pipe has been cleared, but people should avoid contact with the Columbia Slough for the next two days because of the possibility of bacteria in the water. The Bureau of Environmental Services is also investigating where the grease came from.