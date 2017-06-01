Several public figures voice concern over Trump’s withdrawal from Paris climate accord

Dovapi/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Some public figures around the nation had swift, strong words disagreeing with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

In a press conference at the White House today, President Donald trump announced that, although the U.S. will no longer participate in the accord, it will begin negotiations to possibly re-enter the Paris Agreement or work on a new accord with terms that he believes are more fair to the United States.

“So we are getting out but we are starting to negotiate and we’ll see if we can make a deal that’s fair,” Trump said.

Disappointed reactions from politicians, business leaders and environmental organizations came quickly across social media.

Politicians

President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement saying he believes the U.S. should be at the “front of the pack,” leading the remaining nations that will “reap the benefits.”

“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children,” Obama said.

He expressed confidence in Americans to continue to lead the way to protect the environment.

“But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got,” Obama said.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry



Obama’s secretary of state, John Kerry, wrote a Facebook post and called the move to withdraw from the Paris agreement a “big mistake” that “isolates the United States after we had united the world.”

“The President who promised ‘America First’ has taken a self-destructive step that puts our nation last,” Kerry said. “This is an unprecedented forfeiture of American leadership which will cost us influence, cost us jobs, and invite other countries to walk away from solving humanity’s most existential crisis.”

Former Vice President Al Gore

Former Vice President Al Gore called the decision an “indefensible action” that “undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time.”

“But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will,” Gore said. He called on “civic leaders, mayors, governors, CEOs, investors and the majority of the business community” to take up the challenge.

“We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop,” Gore said. “President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president; but no matter what he does, we will ensure that our inevitable transition to a clean energy economy continues.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the decision “reckless,” adding that it will have “devastating repercussions” for the planet.

“New York State is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions,” Cuomo said. “We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change, which is why I am also signing an Executive Order confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment, and our planet.”

Withdrawing from the Paris Accord is reckless. I’m signing an Executive Order affirming NY’s role in fighting climate change. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/IMHVdNrHJc — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2017

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh called the move to withdraw from the Paris agreement “irresponsible” and “a setback.”

“This damages our nation’s reputation as an international leader and puts future generations at risk to the threat of climate change,” he said. “Boston will not standby given what’s at stake.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

Business Leaders



CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Chairman and CEO of General Electric Jeff Immelt

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

Environmental groups

Green America

In a statement, nonprofit Green America denounced the decision to reject the Paris Climate Agreement.

“This move is exactly the wrong direction for our nation and world,” said Fran Teplitz, Green America’s executive co-director. “There is tremendous urgency –- for the sake of our communities, human health, the environment, and the economy –- to expedite the transition to a clean energy economy that works for everyone. Trump’s decision to support the fossil fuel industry over the interest of people and the planet is an historic failure.”

194 countries

1000s of climate scientists

100s of business leaders

vs. Trump’s climate deniers. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/Cb5peVbeZq — Green America (@GreenAmerica) June 1, 2017

Environment Entrepreneurs

Withdrawing from the Paris agreement will hurt American workers and businesses, said Environment Entrepreneurs, which describes itself on its website as a nonpartisan group of business owners, investors and others who advocate for policies that are good for the economy and good for the environment.

“President Trump is ceding American leadership and sending a message to clean energy investors to look elsewhere for opportunities,” said Bob Keefe, executive director of Environmental Entrepreneurs. “It will inflict real financial pain on millions of American workers who earn their paychecks every day in the clean energy and clean transportation sectors. This action ignores strong public support for the agreement voiced by American businesses, big and small, in every state and every industry.”

Sierra Club

The Sierra Club, a New York City-based nonprofit, said that generations from now Americans will look back at Trump’s decision as “one of the most ignorant and dangerous actions ever taken by any President.”

“Trump’s decision to ignore the vast majority of the American public and the scientific community will harm our country, costing us lives, jobs and our role as a world leader,” said Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune. “Trump has isolated our country on the world stage, ceding our leadership position and our economic advantage on clean energy to India and China, and justifying it all by chanting a slogan from a baseball hat.

