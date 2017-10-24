Settlement Reached In Transgender Woman Prisoner Case

PORTLAND, Ore.– The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Oregon announced today that a settlement has been reached in their lawsuit against officials at the Oregon Department of Corrections on behalf of Michalle Wright, a transgender prisoner who was allegedly denied essential medical care. Wright is lodged at the Oregon State Correctional Institution on attempted robbery charges.

The settlement stipulates policy changes in the treatment of transgender and gender nonconforming prisoners in Oregon, including access to doctors with experience treating transgender people, mental health treatment hormone therapy and gender confirmation surgery, if necessary. The state has agreed to pay Wright $167,500.00 and $100,000.00 in attorney’s fees.