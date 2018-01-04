Sessions Turns Up The Heat On Pot

Sources tell the Associated Press that Sessions will rescind policy that allowed legal marijuana to flourish without federal intervention. That opens the door to a tougher crackdown on marijuana even in states where it is legal. Recreational marijuana is now legal in all states along the west coast. What will this mean on a day-to-day basis? We don’t know. But, we thought we’d get your thoughts. Well?

https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2018/01/04/sessions-will-rescind-policy-that-allowed-legal-marijuana-flourish-without-federal-intervention/P0ZtSj2hFAjktCFME4iJmJ/story.html