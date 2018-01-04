Sessions Turns Up The Heat On Pot
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Jan 4, 2018 @ 6:42 AM

Sources tell the Associated Press that Sessions will rescind policy that allowed legal marijuana to flourish without federal intervention.  That opens the door to a tougher crackdown on marijuana even in states where it is legal.  Recreational marijuana is now legal in all states along the west coast.  What will this mean on a day-to-day basis?  We don’t know.   But, we thought we’d get your thoughts.  Well?

 

https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2018/01/04/sessions-will-rescind-policy-that-allowed-legal-marijuana-flourish-without-federal-intervention/P0ZtSj2hFAjktCFME4iJmJ/story.html

Comments