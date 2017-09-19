Sessions attacks Portland Immigration Policy

Portland Ore – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions denounced sanctuary cities during a speech to federal and local law enforcement officials in Portland. Sessions said “We are in the midst of a multi-front battle: an increase in violent crime, a rise in vicious gang activity, an opioid epidemic that it is taking an American life every ten minutes, and threats from terrorism — combined with a culture in which family and discipline seem to be eroding further and a disturbing disrespect for the rule of law,”

Hundreds of protesters gathered hours before Sessions’ arrival at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Portland Field Office in the Pearl District.