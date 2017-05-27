Serious Hit and Runs Injure People

Portland, OR – There were two serious hit and run crashes Friday.

In Portland, a pedestrian on North Interstate Avenue was hit by a car and was taken to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

And Friday afternoon Vancouver Police went to a hit and run at a Safeway on Mill Plain Boulevard. Two teenage males reportedly got in a fight. Then one of them ran over the other with a car, and the victim was reportedly dragged in the parking lot, causing life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled in the car, which was later found by police.