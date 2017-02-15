A Series Of Break-Ins At Centennial Schools

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Centennial School District is in the hole thousands of dollars after a handful of burglaries at two different schools.“It makes me feel sad and concerned,” teacher Elizabeth Rouffy, tells news partner KGW.Last Friday, somebody broke inside Rouffy’s classroom at Centennial Middle School. They trashed the room.“Every single cupboard had been gone through,” she said.Gresham Police believe they are looking for at least 3 suspects. The department is asking for the public’s help Rouffy says the burglars got away with an iPad and a power cord to a computer among other things. They left behind a message on the white board – I want the computers.

Computers were taken in two other classroom burglaries earlier in the week. The school has lost somewhere between 15 and 20 thousand dollars because of the thefts and vandalism. “This school is supposed to be a safe place,” she said. “When the kids come here from often very turbulent homes I want them to feel good and safe.”Burglars also targeted nearby Lynch View Elementary School. Several computers were taken from there over the weekend.The district is stepping up security and offering a $500 reward to the person that provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.