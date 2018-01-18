A Series of Arson Fires In Astoria Has Families Scared

ASTORIA, Ore.– Investigators think they have an arsonist on their hands following Five fires in 11 days. The first fire happened January 6th. The Crocketts wok up to a fire burning on their front porch. The source of the fire was a rolled up t-shirt. Four other fires have happened since then. The homes and property damaged are located on 38th and Harrison streets. the Peterson family’s daughter asked to sleep with a smoke detector.

A community meeting was held last night. Law enforcement assured residents no stone is being left unturned. Neighbors want whoever is doing this caught as soon as possible. Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact Astoria police.