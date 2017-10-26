Serial Burglar Caught In Keizer

Keizer, Oregon – A man who police say is connected to a string of early morning home burglaries in Keizer is now behind bars. Smooth is how witnesses described the capture of a serial burglary suspect. Cal Faller and two friends were inside a Salem Walmart on Lancaster Drive Northeast Wednesday afternoon when they recognized one of the customers as the wanted man. Cal tells Newspartner KGW his friends called 9-1-1, after recognizing the suspect from a news story.

Salem Police took 30-year-old Noah VanDeventer into custody. He’s being held on more than $100,000 dollars bail.

COUNTS CHARGE BAIL TOTAL BAIL 1 First Degree Robbery $40,000.00 $40,000.00 1 First Degree Burglary $40,000.00 $40,000.00 1 Attempted Assault in the Second Degree $10,000.00 $10,000.00 1 Menacing $5,000.00 $5,000.00 1 Unlawful Entry Into a Motor Vehicle $5,000.00 $5,000.00 1 First Degree Theft $10,000.00 $10,000.00 $110,000.00

Read More From Keizer Police:

On Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at about 3:00 p.m. the Salem Police Department received a report of an individual who was observed at the Walmart located at 3025 Lancaster Drive NE. The caller who was accompanied by two friends told the call-taker they believed they had just observed the suspect the Keizer Police Department was attempting to identify as being the individual who was suspected of being the serial burglary suspect that was described in a media release that was issued on October 24th. At least two of the witnesses had observed photographs of the suspect that were released by the Keizer Police Department and were published on social media. Both witnesses believed the individual they observed at the Walmart early this afternoon was in fact the suspect Keizer Police were seeking to identify and question with regard to the crimes previously described in the initial media release. At the time of the call the suspect was inside the Walmart store with a female who accompanied him.

The responding officer from the Salem Police Department arrived at Walmart and immediately made contact with the male individual the witnesses had reported as being the suspect who was alleged to be a burglary suspect. The Salem officer developed reasonable suspicion to believe the male individual he contacted may be the suspect who was being sought by the Keizer Police Department. The suspect was detained at that time and officers from the Keizer Police Department were requested to respond to Walmart to continue the investigation.

Keizer officers arrived at Walmart a short time thereafter and developed probable cause to believe the individual the Salem Police Department had detained was in fact the individual who wanted for the series of crimes that occurred in Keizer on October 22nd. The subject was placed under arrest at that time without incident.

Patrol officers and investigators from the Keizer Police Department worked throughout the rest of this afternoon and evening hours interviewing the suspect at the Keizer Police Department. He has been identified as 30-year old Noah Daniel VanDeventer, DOB 07-08-1987. Noah was last known to be residing with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s family in northeast Salem. He was arrested for First Degree Robbery, First Degree Burglary, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and First Degree Theft.

The investigation of these all of the criminal incidents is continuing at this time and additional criminal allegations against Noah VanDeventer may be forthcoming.

Additionally, the female who accompanied Noah VanDeventer at Walmart was identified as 25-year old Kyla Renae Hurn, DOB 06-18-1992. Kyla Hurn, Noah VanDeventer’s girlfriend, was taken into custody by members of the Keizer Police Department without incident. She was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and for Possession of a Burglary Tool or Theft Device.

The Keizer Police Department recognizes and appreciates the alert individuals who identified Noah VanDeventer at Walmart. These witnesses took appropriate action by immediately calling to report their observations to the police.

Noah VanDeventer will be transported to the Marion County Correctional Facility and a public safety override will be requested by the investigating officers. His booking photograph will be made available from the Marion County Correctional Facility after he has been booked into the facility and processed. Kyla Renae Hurn will also be transported to the Marion County Correctional Facility.

The investigation of the criminal incidents that occurred is continuing at this time. Anyone having additional information about these ongoing investigations is asked to contact Keizer Police Department Detective Andrew Phelps at 503-390-3713 Ext. 3497.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW