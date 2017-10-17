Sensitive Halloween?
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Oct 17, 2017 @ 6:29 AM

College campuses are putting out notices about making the right choices when it comes to dressing up for Halloween.  They want to make sure groups aren’t offended by costumes out there.  They call it “cultural appropriation.”  What do you think  about this?  Is this a good move or are we overthinking it?

https://www.bustle.com/p/what-makes-a-halloween-costume-culturally-appropriative-heres-a-practical-guide-2793111

https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/10/here-come-the-college-warnings-about-inappropriate-halloween-costumes/

 

Related Content

Is Congress Out Of Touch?
A-maze-ing!
Need To Know
Weinstein–Hollywood Heavyweight Is Out.
More Or Less?
How We Can Tell Fall Is Here.
Comments