Senior Volunteer Accused of Abusing Two Kids at Oregon School
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 29, 2017 @ 1:35 PM

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A former classroom volunteer charged with sexually abusing a kindergarten student in southern Oregon has been now been accused of having a second victim.

Sgt. Julie Denney of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the second child is from the same kindergarten class at Lower Table Rock Elementary School in White City.

The volunteer, 72-year-old Jerry Lodge, has pleaded not guilty.

He was in the classroom through a program that places seniors in classrooms throughout the Rogue Valley. Participants must pass a criminal background check.

Lodge has been in the county jail since his Dec. 8 arrest.

