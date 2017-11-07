Senator Presses University of Oregon on Allegation Handling

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is pushing the University of Oregon for more information on how it handled a rape allegation made against a basketball player last year.

The Register-Guard reports the Democratic senator sent a letter to the university’s president last week, saying he was troubled by the questions raised in an article published in Sports Illustrated last month. The article questioned if the university followed its own policies on student sexual misconduct.

Wyden asks how the university determines what information is required to trigger its sexual misconduct protocols and what penalties employees face for not following those protocols.

Spokesman Tobin Klinger says the university will respond to the senator’s questions, and it followed the necessary process “under nuanced and challenging circumstances.”

No criminal charges were filed against the player.