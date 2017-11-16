Senator Al Franken Accused Of Groping Woman

Photo courtesy of LeeAnn Tweeden twitter

Washington DC – Minnesota Senator Al Franken is accused of kissing and groping a woman without her consent. The Huffington Post says the claim comes from anchorwoman and sportscaster Leeann Tweeden. She claims it happened during a USO tour in 2006. She says he groped her breasts on the flight home while she was asleep and had a picture taken of it.

Franken has issued a statement that says ” I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny, but it wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Tweeden had claimed Franken kissed her without her consent as they rehearsed a skit for the USO show.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell says the Ethics Committee should review the complaint against Franken.