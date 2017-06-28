Senate Republicans ask FBI for Russia investigation surveillance warrants

Drew Angerer(WASHINGTON) — Top Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked the FBI and Department of Justice for copies of any surveillance requests made as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked top law enforcement officials for any drafts or completed surveillance requests submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for approval, and any response from the court, which is tasked with reviewing government requests to spy on suspected foreign agents.

The request, sent to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, cited two January reports from the Guardian and BBC that the FBI had applied for warrants from the court.

The committee, which has oversight of the Department of Justice, has asked for the materials by July 11th.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.