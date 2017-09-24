Sen. Graham: Republican health care bill will ‘save a lot of money’

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., directly addressed fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky over his opposition to the latest bill aiming to repeal and replace Obamacare, saying the new legislation would “save a lot of money.”

“Rand Paul objects to the taxes, but when you look at the bill, Rand, we save a lot of money over time for Medicaid,” Graham said in an interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on This Week Sunday. “We’ve put a cap on Obamacare growth to make it more sustainable, more affordable, more flexible.”

Graham and fellow Republican Sen. Cassidy of Louisiana both appeared on the show to talk about their legislation, the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

Despite the announced opposition of Paul and Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona — as well as all Senate Democrats — Graham said he is optimistic that Republicans will be able to pass the bill.

“We’re moving forward, and we’ll see what happens next week. I’m very excited about it. We finally found an alternative to Obamacare that makes sense,” Graham said.

“I think we’re going to get the votes next week,” Graham added. “And the fight goes on. It is a fight worth having.”

McCain announced his opposition to the legislation in a statement Friday, saying he cannot in “good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy” bill.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.