Selling Virginity? Really? Ugh

This story has me furious. I have to admit. With all the stories out there of women feeling sexually harassed, this seems to be a huge setback. This 19 year old model, named Giselle, has sold her virginity for close to $4,000,000 to an Abu Dahbi businessman. She says she’s thrilled because it will pay for her schooling, buy her a house and allow her to travel. Women selling their virginity is apparently big business for German-based Cinderella Escorts. The company takes a 20% fee on the deal. Giselle says she sees this as a form of female empowerment. allowing women to decide what they want to do with their bodies instead of having their first time be for free with a boyfriend who may just break up with them anyway.

I don’t think selling your virginity is empowering. I don’t think it’s a good way to exercise control over your body. I think it’s shameful. As a stepmom of a young girl, I would be sickened to know this was happening. I’d like her to know she has greater assets to show the world.

What do you think? Is this empowering or shameful? Or both?