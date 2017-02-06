Self Service Gas Stations May Expand In Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Residents in rural Oregon counties may have to get used to pumping their own gas, as lawmakers are considering expanding the availability of self-service gas stations.

The Bulletin reports that two bills introduced this legislative session propose expanding self-service gas stations to 24 hours a day in rural Oregon counties, including Crook and Jefferson counties.

Currently, self-service gas stations operate between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in rural Oregon counties. One bill would remove that limit for counties with populations less than 40,000, making self-service accessible around the clock. Another bill would allow the public to pump gas at cardlock stations, which are open 24 hours for commercial vehicles.

