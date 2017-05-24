Self Service Gas Possible For Parts Of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Pumping your own gas – anytime day or night – may soon be an option in nearly half of Oregon’s 36 counties.

The Oregon Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that allows self-service fueling in 15 rural counties. Drivers in three coastal counties -Tillamook, Curry and Clatsop – would be allowed to pump their own gas between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.

Supporters say the bill would help cut costs at rural gas stations that might close early instead of paying to staff full-service pumps.

The Bulletin reports that stations with a retail space, such as a convenience store, would be required to continue full-service operations.

Oregon and New Jersey are the only states with restrictions on self-service fueling.