Portland, Oregon – It’s getting easier to see where are the homeless camps in Portland.

A local tv station reports the city has launched an animated map that tracks homeless camps. Officials at city hall say the number of camps in Portland has increased, but the populations of each camp have gone down.

Click here to use the interactive map

KXL’s Steve Leader contributed to this story.