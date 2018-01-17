Second Suspect Captured Related To Hockinson Burglary And Arson

PORTLAND, Ore.– 35 year old Daniel L. Cronin was arrest late Tuesday in Portland’s St. Johns Neighborhood. He’s being held in the Multnomah county jail. SERT and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Negotiation Team also responded and assisted with the incident. It took three hours to arrest Cronin. Police surrounded the Ridgecrest Timber Apartments they were evacuated for a time. other neighbors in nearby homes were told shelter in place. Cronin is the other suspect wanted following the Christmas Eve Burglary and fire at a Hockinson Home. The fire was set to cover the theft of electronics from the home. The fist male suspect was arrested two weeks ago at the Embassy Suites hotel on Airport Way. U.S. Marshals and SERT also responded to that scene. A stolen car connected to both of the individuals was retrieved in the hotel parking lot.