Second Suspect Arrested in Gresham Man’s Murder

GRESHAM, Ore. (KGW) – Police have arrested a second suspect for murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in Gresham.

Andy Santana-Mays, 17, was taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to Gresham police. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

On Dec. 10, officers received reports of a man lying face down near the baseball field at Main City Park, at 219 South Main Ave. The man was later identified as 20-year-old James Issei Arrington (pictured), of Gresham.

Mason Jay Meeker, 16, was also arrested and charged with murder in connection with Arrington’s death.

An autopsy confirmed Arrington was stabbed multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide.

“Jim was a good kid, he always cared for others and helped people when they needed it,” said longtime friend Dalton Nida. “I just didn’t believe something like this could ever happen. I felt like I was in shock when I found out, and so far today’s been the hardest day.”

A family friend said that a memorial fund has been set up in the name of Jimmy Arrington to help pay for funeral and cremation expenses, and that donations can be brought to any Wells Fargo branch.

Police said the attack was not random.

“We don’t believe the public is in any danger at this time. It doesn’t look to be a stranger-on-stranger situation, so we wanted to let everybody know that,” said Detective Brandon Crate with Gresham police.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.