Portland, Oregon – One person was shot early this morning in the Lents neighborhood near Southeast 92nd and Foster. Police say around 3am, someone tried to drive the victim to the hospital in his personal van. An ambulance met them on the way, and took the man in. This is the second shooting in Lents in five days. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked to one man who lives just around the corner, he says it its really scary when it hits close to home.

He’s lived in the same house for 40 years. He’s thought about moving in the past, but now he’s considering it much more seriously.

Police have had SE 92nd Avenue shutdown near Foster and Woodstock for a few hours early Thursday morning while they investigate. The road will be reopened shortly.

The victim in Thursday morning’s shooting is expected to survive. Here’s more information on both shootings in Lents this week, from Portland Police.

On Thursday August 3, 2017 at 2:55 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 9100 block of Southeast Tolman Street on the report of gunfire.

As officers responded to the scene, a person contacted 9-1-1 and informed officers they were transporting a victim of the shooting to a hospital in their personal vehicle. Officers and medical personnel contacted the driver of the vehicle and the victim of the shooting at Southeast Stark Street and Northbound Interstate 205. The male victim was assisted to an ambulance and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on information learned during the investigation, the Gang Violence Response Team has responded to conduct an investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division have also responded to the scene to assist with this investigation.

Southeast 92nd Avenue between Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and Southeast Duke Street is closed as the investigation continues. Southeast Tolman Street from Southeast 91st Avenue to Southeast 92nd Avenue is also closed. These roads will be closed for the next one to two hours.

Anyone with information about this case or other gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared with investigators as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects.

If you see a gun crime in progress, call 9-1-1.

The Portland Police Bureau works closely with Enough is Enough PDX, a community-led campaign aimed at encouraging people to take a stand against gang violence in the area.

For more information about Enough is Enough PDX and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.facebook.com/EnoughIsEnoughPDX

Additional information about Enough is Enough PDX and other City efforts addressing youth violence can be found at the Office of Youth Violence Prevention, http://www.portlandonline.com/safeyouth/

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for other unsolved felony crimes – $2,500 for unsolved homicides.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Visit http://tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app.

On Saturday July 29, 2017, at 10:45 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a call regarding a large party at a residence in the 6400 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. As officers responded to the location the complainant called 9-1-1 a second time to report they heard multiple gun shots.

Officers arrived and located two juvenile victims with injuries related to the gunfire. One juvenile male was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. A juvenile female was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel for an injury related to the shooting.

During the investigation officers learned that there was a large fight and disturbance at the party prior to the shooting. Based on information officers gathered at the scene, the Gang Violence Response Team is investigating this shooting.

This is the 68th Gang Violence Response Team investigation in 2017 and the sixth Gang Violence Response Team investigation since Thursday July 29th, 2017.

Investigators believe people who witnessed the disturbance and shooting left prior to the police arriving. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333 or the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.

KXL’s Jacob Dean contributed to this report.