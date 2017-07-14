Second Sewage Spill Into Portland Creek This Week

Portland, Oregon – Stay out of the creek for a few more days. Another sewage overflow happened last night in Southwest Portland. Officials say this time, about 90,000 gallons flowed from a manhole into Woods Creek near 69th Avenue. On Sunday, of sewage was released into Woods Creek in Southwest Portland, a privately owned pipe that failed was to blame for that one. Then last night 90 thousand gallons spilled into the same creek from a manhole at SW 69th.

Woods creek flows into Fanno Creek. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services is advising people who live and play in the area to stay away from the water for the next 2 days. A third of Portland’s sewer pipes are more than 80 years old… most often the cause of pipe failure is debris and tree roots.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW